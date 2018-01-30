New D20 school set to open fall 2018 amid overcrowding issues

Following your tax dollars, Legacy Peak Elementary School in Academy School District 20, is being built from bond money passed by voters in 2016.

It's been a project years in the making, east of Powers and Research Parkway, meant to ease some of the district's overcrowding issues.

"It's growing tremendously," Jonathan Johnson, Principal of Legacy Peak Elementary School said.

As more people move into the Northeast side of Colorado Springs, the more District 20 schools begin to burst at the seams.

"The schools are at capacity in a lot of different areas and so this area, especially, is growing and so they needed to have another elementary built to handle that piece," Johnson said.

A look inside of @AcademyD20's latest elementary school, Legacy Peak, set to open for 600 kids this fall. How it's meant to solve some overcrowding issues at 10 on @KOAA. #education #choiceschool pic.twitter.com/6pp5vERDp8 — Lena Howland (@LenaHowland) January 30, 2018

This school will be home to up to 600 Pre-K through 5th graders.

"We're about 60 percent done with the construction of the elementary school, we broke ground in the fall of last year and we're working quickly to where it'll be ready for kids in the fall of 2018," Dustin Black, Senior Project Manager for Nunn Construction said.

Complete with massive windows for more natural light and creative spaces for learning, soon to be complete with a barn door, and even, an outdoor classroom... this will be, what they call, a "project-based learning school."

"Instead of it just being individual subjects that they're learning and kind of asking themselves everyday like we used to, why am I needing to learn this? It's going to be placed into an authentic project that kids had a voice and choice in selecting and working through," Johnson said.

It's a new method of learning for the district and the education system as a whole.

"This will be the first in District 20 to focus on that," he said.

The $32 million school is being paid for from a $230 million bond passed by voters in the fall of 2016.

"There is not anything wasted, I mean everybody is working as hard as they can to make sure every dollar goes as far as it can," he said.

Also being built at the same time, separated by a breezeway, the Center for Modern Learning, which will house the district's Home School Academy, the Challenger Learning Center and more.

"It's going to house a lot of unique pieces that right now are kind of scattered throughout the district," he said.

If you are interested in "choicing" your child into this school, Principal Johnson is holding a "choice night" informational meeting for parents on the construction site on February 8th at 6 p.m.

