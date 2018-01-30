CDOT holding series of meetings about I-25 widening project

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced it will be hosting "listening sessions" and telephone town halls through the month of February about widening I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock.
CDOT said it has scheduled eight listening sessions, which are described as informal and small public meetings at libraries and other venues in communities affected by the project.
“CDOT is coming to a neighborhood near you to inform and listen,” said CDOT Executive Director Michael Lewis in a news release. “Providing a variety of public outreach opportunities is essential for the convenience of motorists and residents who want to learn more and ask questions.”
Listening Sessions:
Penrose House - Proby Room
1661 Mesa Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Jan. 30 12:30 - 2 p.m.
Meadows Park Community Center
1943 S El Paso Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Jan. 31, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Rockrimmon Library
832 Village Center Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Feb. 5, 4:45 - 6:15 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain Library
1785 S 8th St Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Feb. 6, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
Monument Library
1706 Woodmoor Drive, Monument, CO 81032
Feb. 8, 6:45 – 8:15 p.m.
Natural Grocers North Academy
7298 North Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Feb.12, 5:30 -7 p.m.
Natural Grocers Monument
1216 W. Baptist Rd. Monument, CO 80132
Feb. 13, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Natural Grocers South Nevada
1604 South Nevada Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Feb. 15, 5:30 - 7 p.m.
The telephone town hall for El Paso County will be held on Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a separate townhall the next day for Douglas County residents the next day from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CDOT has not yet released the call-in number for those events. It also said there will be more events scheduled later for drivers in Douglas County.
CLICK HERE for more information about the widening proposals.
