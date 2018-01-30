New app to help people find local food in Pueblo

Finding locally-grown food in Pueblo can sometimes be a challenge, but soon, people will have a new app to help solve this problem.

The idea is to connect people to local restaurants, grocery stores, farmers, and anyone else supplying local food.

LocalFood Pueblo and NeighborWorks Southern Colorado are working together to launch the app. Workers say it will not only create a healthier economy for Pueblo, but also healthier people.

"Where is all the fresh, healthy, locally-sourced food?"

It's the big question that David Hovar wants to answer for residents and visitors of Pueblo.

"There's a number of obstacles that keep people from finding it."

Those obstacles include either a lack of transportation or ignorance on what it means to be local.

"We just want to be able to provide a service that's going to help people connect."

The service will be the free Local Food Mobile App, a project that is now being developed.

Frank Cordova, director of LocalFood Pueblo, said, "They just install it. It'll ask a few simple questions to start out and people can search by what type of food they want, or maybe where they're located, find the nearest local food."

Hovar said, "Producers and consumers can download the app. Producers of food...farmers, any local gardeners, they can register and then list all the produce that they have available."

The app will also connect people to grocery stores and restaurants that feature locally-sourced food.

Cordova said, "It would make it easy for people who live here...as well as people who visit the area, tourists, to find all those things because it keeps more of the money here, and it promotes the local culture and local food."

Another promotion of the app, Cordova says, is leading a healthier lifestyle.

"Local food is healthier, more delicious, and has all sorts of environmental and social benefits than food that travels longer distances."

Cordova says the plan is to launch the app in April of 2019. The development process is just getting started.

If you'd like to help in launching the app click here.