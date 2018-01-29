House panel to release memo on FBI Russia probe

Republicans on the House intelligence committee have voted to release a classified memo that purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and Justice Department in the Russia investigation.

The vote to release the memo comes after committee Republicans, led by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican, pushed for its disclosure. The memo addresses a dossier of allegations against Trump compiled by a former British spy, and questions over whether it was used to obtain surveillance warrants.



How or when the memo will be released remains unclear.



The memo was written by Republicans on the committee, led by chairman Devin Nunes of California, a close Trump ally. Democrats have called it a selectively edited group of GOP talking points that attempt to distract from the committee's own investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

White House aides have previously said Trump favored releasing the document, which is in contrast to the stance of the Justice Department.

