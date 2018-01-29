District 22 response to shooter threat questioned by parents

An Ellicott Middle School student was arrested Monday morning after police say he threatened to "shoot up the school" in a texting app.

District 22 put all of its schools on a lock-out Monday morning, as a precautionary measure, notifying parents after their kids had already gone to school.

Alice Trulson, who has a daughter in high school, said she felt panicked when her daughter first texted her about the lockout.

"My youngest--my baby--is now what could be in harm's way," she recalled.

Similar thoughts flashed through the minds of other parents we spoke with Monday, after receiving the alert via e-mail, phone, or text.

"It's unbelievable," said Elizabeth Morgan, who has three children that attend the elementary school.

"This kind of stuff doesn't happen out in our rural community," she added.

The threat was first brought to District 22 around 9 p.m. Sunday night, by a concerned parent.

Though it had originated in an Android texting app, called "Hangouts," the threat had since made its way to social media.

D22 says they immediately contacted the El Paso County Sheriff's Office--who then tracked down the student and his family.

The Sheriff's Office determined the threat was not credible, but the student was arrested Monday morning at the district administration building--which is next door to the middle school.

Superintendent Chris Smith says the Sheriff's Office urged the district to err on the side of caution, so he put all three schools on a precautionary lock-out.

"If I would not have had the reassurance from the El paso County sheriff's office last night that they had made contact, and that things were safe--we would have started off with a minimum of a two hour delay," said Smith, adding that he took his two daughters--who both attend school in the district--to school on Monday.

But parents felt they should have been notified much earlier than 8 a.m.

"I wish last night they would have notified us. If there's an investigation, that's great. But I want to know that. I probably would have kept my daughter at home today," said Trulson.

Susan Bruder also has a student who attends high school.

She said it should be the parent's call whether to send their kids to school on a day like this--not the district's.

"We should have had the choice of having them stay home for a few hours or to take the day off," she told News5.

The school district also had some concerns--about a different part of the timeline.

"I guess this was posted and made public Friday, but not brought to our attention until Sunday," Smith told News5.

He said it was believed that several students knew about the threat last week, but said nothing.

The school district plans to make another push to encourage kids to use "Safe 2 Tell," which let's you report anonymously.

"It's all of our responsibility. It can't just fall on one person's shoulders."

Parents are also hoping they'll have the chance to be more involved from the beginning, if an incident like this happens in the future.

"It would just be nice to have a heads up," said Morgan. "Even if it's precautionary, just let us know so I'm not hearing about it after my kids are already in a lock-out."