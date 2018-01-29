Planning vacations are good for you and the economy

Planning a vacation can actually help you and the economy.

A recent study was done by Project Time Off, an organization "helping tell the story of the value of time off," concluded that in 2016 more than half of Americans did not use all their paid time off. In the state of Colorado over 12 million vacation days went unused.

Project Time Off is committed to help change the way Americans think about their vacation time.

This is because the consequences of not using all paid time off is more harmful than one would think. Chelsey Offutt of Colorado Springs Conventions and Visitors Bureau says that "those days equate to over $3 billion that could be put into the economy."

According to Project Time Off, since 2000 vacation time usage has declined steadily, but why?

Survey results from 2017 show 55 percent of Americans intended to use their vacation time, but 64 percent lacked actually planning out their vacation time, and 50 percent reported having trouble working around kids schedules.

According to research done by the American Automobile Association, 75 percent of planners took a full week of vacation time or more at a time, where as non-planners take fewer, if any days off. AAA also says that more planners report they are "very" or "extremely" happy with their relationships, health, well being, company, and job compared to non-planners.

"Everyone needs to rejuvenate and have time away from the pressures of work even if they love their job," said Laura Neuman of the Garden of the Gods collection.

Planning ahead is the most effective way to combat all of these obstacles, which is why Project Time Off, is hosting it's 'Plan for Vacation Day' on Tuesday. The Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau is joining in the initiative, and spreading the word on the importance of planning ahead.

According to studies done by Project Time Off and AAA, the economic benefits of using paid time are huge.

"Taking a vacation is good for you, it's good for your employer, and it's good for the economy," said AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley. "If you take the time to plan a vacation, you'll be much more likely to take a vacation – and you'll reap a lot of rewards along the way."