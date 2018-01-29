Madden NFL 18 predicts Patriots defend title

Go ahead and take the New England Patriots to win their sixth Super Bowl title with Tom Brady, who's on the cover of Madden NFL 18, to earn his fifth MVP award.



Those are the predictions of EA Sports using their Madden NFL 18 simulation for Sunday's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.



For those who doubt the accuracy, EA Sports has predicted 10 of the 14 Super Bowl winners since the company started simulating the game in 2004.



Madden NFL predicted the Patriots would rally late in the fourth quarter of last year's Super Bowl , including overcoming a 10-point deficit in the third quarter. The game also predicted Matt Ryan would throw two touchdowns and the final score.



The simulation wasn't perfect, missing Falcons receiver Julio Jones with his 87 yards receiving with a prediction of 89 yards. The simulation also missed Jones scoring a touchdown.



Madden NFL also predicted the final score in February 2015 of the Patriots' 28-24 win over the Seahawks . That included New England trailing 24-14 in the third quarter before rallying along with Julian Edelman scoring the game-winning TD.

