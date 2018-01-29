Religious Freedom Forum planned for Friday

Faith leaders in Colorado Springs will hold a Religious Freedom Forum on Friday, February 2 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 8750 Lexington Drive in Briargate

Leaders of the Catholic and Mormon Churches in Colorado Springs are hosting a Religious Freedom Forum this week. Their goal is to open up a community dialogue about this First Amendment protection and how issues of conscience intersect with public and professional life.

David McConkie, President of the seven church East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, is one of the featured guest speakers.

He believes that historically Americans have enjoyed great success when it comes to how freely people can worship, but times are changing.

"We feel that religious freedom is protected well, and at the same time, there are some alarming trends in our society that we care about," McConkie said.

The discussion comes at a time of heightened national debate over religious issues. For example, the US Supreme Court will rule this year in the case of Colorado baker who declined to make a custom a wedding cake for a gay couple. He believed that doing so would violate his religious beliefs. The Colorado Civil Rights Commission disagreed and an administrative law judge ruled that the baker discriminated against the gay couple.

More recently, the Trump administration unveiled plans this month to create a new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Civil rights group the Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented the baker in the wedding cake case, told News 5 this change will restore worker protections under Office of Civil Rights within HHS.

"In the past decade, we've seen an increase in nurses and medical professionals being forced to participate in or assist in some way a procedure that violates their faith," explained Kellie Fiedorek, legal counsel with the ADF.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains told us they believe the new Conscience and Religious Freedom Division will ultimately harm women's health.

"At Planned Parenthood, we believe no one should be denied care," said Whitney Phillips, Vice President of Communications. "This is yet another example of how the Trump Administration is dangerous for women's health."

McConkie said he hopes that Friday's Forum can talk about the issue of Religious Freedom without falling into the familiar political pitfalls.

"There are words and means that are employed that are conversation stoppers," McConkie said.

Other speakers at the forum include Bishop Michael Sheridan of the Diocese of Colorado Springs, and Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who is also Public Affairs Director at the LDS East Stake.

The forum is open to the public and runs from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8710 Lexington Drive in Briargate.