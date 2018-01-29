Senate passes bill for out of state inmate reporting

On Monday, the state senate approved a bill that would require the department of corrections to reveal the location of an inmate moved out of state, no later than 48 hours of relocating them.

In a committee hearing last week, family members of those killed in the Aurora Theater Shooting testified in support of the bill.

When James Holmes was moved to a prison out of state, families didn't find out about his location until about 2 years after it happened.

This bill does provide exemptions, including if the victim of the crime is also incarcerated.

