Colorado Springs Police K9 'Tank' receives bullet proof vest

Colorado Springs Police Department's K-9 Tank has received a bullet and stab-proof vest.

The vest was given to Tank by a charitable donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest was embroidered with "Honoring those who served and sacrificed," by an anonymous sponsor.

Tank is the newest member of the Colorado Springs Police Department's K9 Unit, making up a team of 10 canines with CSPD. All of which now have protective vests.

Tank is currently partnered with Officer Timothy Donovan, a five-year veteran of the K9 Unit and a 12-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department. Tank replaces Officer Donovan's first K9 partner Max, who is now enjoying a life of retirement at home with Donovan.

Officer Donovan expressed how much the donation from Vested Interest means to him. “I am just overjoyed that this was made possible. We, as handlers, realize that these dogs have a purpose and a job to do, but we still want to give them the most protection possible so they can come home safely at night. We form a bond and an attachment with our partners and they become members of our families. We don’t want to see anything happen to them and this vest gives Tank the opportunity to come home after every shift.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit charity out of East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab-proof vests along with other help to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies in the US. The charity was started in 2009 to aid law enforcement agencies with lifesaving body armor for the four-legged K9 officers.

According to a release, the donation to provide one protective vest for law enforcement K9s is $950.00, with each vest weighing 4-5 pounds and is valued between $1,744-$2,283.