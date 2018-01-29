Squatting bill unanimously passes third hearing in Senate

Lawmakers unanimously voted Monday to approve Senate Bill 15 which addresses an ongoing squatting problem in southern Colorado.

The bill now moves on to the House for approval.

If passed, police would be given authority to immediately remove squatters without forcing the homeowner to get an eviction order.

As we've reported, it can sometimes take several weeks or even months to evict homeless people who break into houses and refuse to leave.

SB 15 is sponsored by Sen. Bob Gardner (R-Colorado Springs), Sen. Owen Hill (R-Colorado Springs), Rep Dave Williams (R-Colorado Springs), and Rep. Larry Liston (R-Colorado Springs).?

