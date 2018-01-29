Off-ice glimpses of Olympic skaters happening with social media

Athlete success at the Olympics is also a win for their national governing bodies. “We want to harness that energy and the excitement around the games and get more families out into rinks across the United States," said U.S. Figure Skating, Chief Marketing Officer, Ramsey Baker. A good showing at the Olympics brings fan support and can also increase participation and membership.

A rapidly growing element of fan inclusion is social media. It brings an interactive element between athletes, fans, and future elite skaters. Anyone savvy with social media can get the latest info and updates through #USFigureskating.

Sora Hwang travels for U.S. Figure Skating to major competitions. Her mission is sending scores, reactions, and behind the scenes glimpses of the skaters, all sent via social media as it happens. "I'm live tweeting at events. I live tweet our scores. I’ll try to capture moments backstage as I see them.“

On the ice athletes focus on serious competition. Often time their personality off the ice is much different. "We want people to get know them as people. And not just as skaters and not just what they put out there on the ice, which is incredible, but they're people too,” said Hwang.

On non-competition days, the demand for social media requires banking bits of info, video snippets, and fun GIFs. U.S. Figure Skating has a photographer and editor who helps create the content. "We try different things and we are really creative. Some of the other places like NBC and the USOC have been using these GIFS so we've been trying to build a really strong library," said Photographer/Editor, James Aitken. Together, Hwang and Aiken are a pairs team of sorts on social media. Most don’t know the two are the source of U.S. Figure Skating tweets and posts, but they say they have close to a million and a half followers.