Pueblo Fire Department seeks $675k grant for breathing apparatus

The Pueblo Fire Department is asking the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for nearly $700,000 in grant money to replace all of the department's breathing apparatus.

It comes as the department continues to field record numbers in calls for service.

Currently, the department has 79 pieces of the apparatus. Each piece has an estimated life span of 15 years, which is in line with standards set by the National Fire Protection Association.

The department's equipment is about 12 years old and showing signs of heavy wear and tear.

Breathing apparatus is essential to firefighting, especially on structure fires, giving crews the chance to actually enter the building. Pueblo firefighters also use the equipment on car fires, carbon monoxide calls and training.

"To be able to go inside a structure fire or any other hazardous environment where we're concerned with protection the respiratory path of our firefighters, we have to use those self-contained breathing apparatus," said Rick Potter, deputy fire chief at the department. "So, we need to make sure that... That is our lifeline. And we need to make sure that those stay current, and that they're up to date."

But as the 15-year expiration date inches closer, the department's options are running out.

"We do spend quite a bit of time maintaining them, maintaining... providing maintenance on them," Potter said. "But again, as they age, maintenance increases, and it becomes a point in time where we're not even allowed to hydro or test them anymore."

Potter said each apparatus would cost between $7,500 and $9,000, depending on what features the department wants to include, like GPS tracking and Bluetooth technology.

And to apply for the grant, the City of Pueblo had to agree to match 10 percent of the total costs — right around $67,500. That stipulation was approved by the city council earlier this month.