Healthy home being built in Monument

With new construction going on all over Southern Colorado and many of them new homes, there is one being built in Monument that is quite different from the rest.

"It's all non standard construction, there's no ply wood, very, very little glues, very, very little volatile organic compounds, the idea is to create a very healthy air environment in the house," said John Cressman, owner of Central Colorado Builders Incorporated. "It's incredibly strong, but this has been a process with the building department because we're all learning this is a completely non-standard building material for Pikes Peak Regional Building Department."

The home is a "healthy home" and is built with materials that will prevent mold from forming at all.

"My client has very high sensitivity, she suffers from Lyme Disease, she's extremely allergic to mold," said Cressman. "So this house breathes, this particular product allows water vapor to pass through it, so moisture is not entrapped in the construction, there are no moisture barriers at all on this house."

The materials are all brought in from all over the country.

"Our goal is to give her a very clean, mold free house that is going to enhance her lifestyle instead of complicate it by basically out gassing building materials and moisture problems."

Building materials in the healthy home include,breathing walls and ceilings that allow water vapor to move freely through them

resulting in high indoor air quality, no entrapping moisture barriers that encourage mold growth and decay, exterior walls comprised of ICF blocks made from ground wood pallets bonded with cement and pre-insulated with mineral rock wool inserts.

The house is insulated with a natural mineral wool insulation allowing natural hydration and very little to no plywood, using magnesium oxide sheets instead.

There is a cost to the healthy home in Monument.

Construction of this type of home can cost three times the cost of a normal home.