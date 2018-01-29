Quantcast

Church looking for donations, volunteers for "Night to Shine" dance

CANON CITY -

In its third year of hosting the Night to Shine dance, the Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Canon City is looking for an additional $1,500 and more volunteers to help out.

The event, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a prom for adults with special needs. It's happening on Feb. 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The foundation provides a grant for local organizations to host the dance. However, organizers said the grant is a little smaller, creating a need for extra donations to help make the night memorable for guests.

While organizers say the event will still happen even if the extra money isn't raised, the money will help provide food, games and other party supplies. 

Jen Harrigan is organizing "Night to Shine." She said both monetary support and volunteer support would be appreciated.

"It would mean everything. This is one of the most fulfilling things I've ever done." Harrigan said.

All volunteers must pass a background check prior to the event. Donations can be made online or via check to Vineyard Christian Fellowship, with "Night to Shine" written in the memo line.

CLICK HERE for more information about the event, including a volunteer sign up page and a link for guests to sign up. 

Anyone who has questions about the event can also contact Jen Harrigan at (719)-214-1314.

