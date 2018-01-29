Bill to permanently establish Circle Program introduced

Sen. Leroy Garcia (Pueblo-D) and Rep. Daneya Esgar (Pueblo-D) are sponsoring a bill in the state legislature to bring back the Circle Program.

Several other members of the senate have also signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.

Some of the senators include Colorado Springs senator Michael Merrifield.

The state shut the program down in June of last year to reassign the staff into positions at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, which was facing a staffing shortage.

The Circle Program is a 90-day treatment program for those struggling with addiction and mental illness.

The bill states that the program has saved the state money and been successful for participants, because of this the bill says "it is a matter of statewide concern to permanently establish the Circle Program in statute.'

Last week the Joint Budget Committee approved the Department of Human Services request to move the program out of the mental health hospital and into community based programs.

The bill will now be heard in the State, Veterans, & Military Affairs committee.