Quantcast

Bill to permanently establish Circle Program introduced - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Bill to permanently establish Circle Program introduced

Posted: Updated:

Sen. Leroy Garcia (Pueblo-D) and Rep. Daneya Esgar (Pueblo-D) are sponsoring a bill in the state legislature to bring back the Circle Program. 

Several other members of the senate have also signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.

Some of the senators include Colorado Springs senator Michael Merrifield. 

The state shut the program down in June of last year to reassign the staff into positions at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo, which was facing a staffing shortage. 

The Circle Program is a 90-day treatment program for those struggling with addiction and mental illness. 

The bill states that the program has saved the state money and been successful for participants, because of this the bill says "it is a matter of statewide concern to permanently establish the Circle Program in statute.'

Last week the Joint Budget Committee approved the Department of Human Services request to move the program out of the mental health hospital and into community based programs. 

The bill will now be heard in the State, Veterans, & Military Affairs committee. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-01-29 05:27:20 GMT

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

  • It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-01-29 15:13:01 GMT

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

  • New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-01-28 16:29:48 GMT
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?