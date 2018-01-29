Funeral set for fallen Adams County Sheriff's Deputy

The funeral for fallen Adam's County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm has been scheduled for Feb 2.

The 32-year old Deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty in Thornton on January 25. Deputies responded to an assault call in the neighborhood of 88th Avenue and Washington Street, where the suspect reportedly ran away and fired shots at deputies.

Gumm was hit in the chest and died a short time later at the hospital. Deputy Gumm is survived by his wife.

He has been with the Adam's County Sheriff's Office since 2013.

Dozens of law enforcement officers led a procession for Deputy Gumm through Thornton, as community members lined the streets to pay their respects and to mourn his loss.

It's been 30 years since an Adams County Deputy has been killed in the line of duty.

The funeral will be at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette on Friday February 2, and 11:00 a.m.

Donations for the family of the fallen can be made through the Adams County Sheriff's Foundation.

Instead of flowers, the family does ask for donations to be made to the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation.

Cards for Deputy Gumm's family can be delivered to the Adams County substation at 4201 E. 72nd Ave in Commerce City, 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or at Headquarters at 332 N 19th Ave in Brighton, 5 days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Message from Gumm Family:

"Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude for the incredible support and empathy expressed during this difficult time. We have truly been amazed by the generous nature of the community. Our hearts are warmed by the display of compassion from complete strangers who stood, and continue stand alongside our family. As we passed behind the tinted windows of a brightly lit motorcade, your heartfelt wishes for our husband, son and brother has given his life a beautiful purpose.

We have no words that appropriately say thank you for the donations sent and offers to help to our extended law enforcement family as they continue to watch over our family and community.

We would also like to express our gratitude for all law enforcement officers who served by Heath’s side, and all those who now work to honor his life and service. This family support means more to us than we will ever be able to effectively describe. Please stay safe as you continue to watch over those you made a commitment to serve. You are all deeply appreciated. Finally, we respectfully ask for your continued assistance respecting our privacy as we move through this time of healing and much needed rest."