District 11 teacher suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

Colorado Springs Police arrested a 44-year-old Mike Hedges, who's suspected of sexual exploitation of a child.

Police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police said when the followed up on the investigation, they found the man was a teacher in District 11 and possessed child pornography.

He was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Child, which is a Class 3 felony. Police arrested him without incident last Friday. Hedges was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond.

According to the District 11 staff directory, Hedges was a science teacher at Russell Middle School. The district said Hedges is still a district 11 employee. The district said he is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Officers said they do not know if any of his students were victims.