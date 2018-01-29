Monday Evening Weather; Temps soar Tuesday, so does Fire Danger

A large, sprawling area of High Pressure of Pacific origin, (warm place of origin), is slowly drifting overhead tonight and Tuesday. The air stays dry, so another cool night...followed by an incredibly warm Tuesday. Winds will pick up as the High departs, and a cold front approaches. The Fire Danger Tuesday soars, so please, no burning!

The cold front takes awhile to ease in, Thursday morning. It may drop some flurries on us Wednesday night and early Thursday, but it looks like a "trace".

Meanwhile, appreciate a January day where high temps climb to between 65 and 70F!

For The Springs...clear tonight, light south wind, low upper 20s. Mostly sunny Tuesday, but windy and warm, highs around 65F.

For Pueblo and vicinity...clear and chilly tonight, lows in the low 20s. Mostly sunny Tuesday, windy and warm, around 70F.

For the Plains...clear and chilly tonight, lows in the low 20s. Mostly sunny, windy and warm tomorrow, around 70F

For Woodland Park...partly cloudy tonight, breezy, and lows in the mid 20s. Partly sunny, windy and warm Tuesday, High between 55-59.