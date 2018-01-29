Secret Service warns of ATM crime called 'jackpotting'

The United States Secret Service is warning financial companies about recent ATM attacks called "jackpotting."

ATM jackpotting is considered a "sophisticated crime" where thieves install malicious software to ATMs that force the machines to dispense large amounts of cash, according to the Secret Service. The Secret Service says that in order for thieves to execute the crime they must be able to physically gain access to the ATM to install the malware.

Criminals have been able target financial institutions that operate stand-alone ATMs, which are usually at pharmacies, big box retailers, and drive thru ATMs. The Secret Service says that criminals have ranged from individuals to large organized groups, and from local to international organized crime.

The Electronic Crimes Task Force (ECTF) along with the Secret Service recently gathered "credible information" about planned jackpotting attacks throughout the US. Law enforcement partners and financial institutions who could be effected have been contacted.

The Secret Service has 40 Electronic Crimes Task Forces throughout the country, who's purpose is to "aggressively pursue and apprehend cyber criminals."