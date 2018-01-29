Quantcast

Bill to expand grades eligible for child nutrition school lunch program

COLORADO -

There have been concerns surrounding expanding what grades are eligible for no cost lunches at schools under current law. 

Current law under the 'child nutrition school lunch protection act', creates an annual amount of money dedicated to providing free lunches for children in state-subsidized early childhood education programs through public schools.

According to the current law, students eligible for free lunches extend from kindergarten to fifth grade. But students beyond fifth grade would otherwise have to pay for a reduced-price lunch.

A bill has been proposed to extend the program beyond fifth grade, to students eligible for lunch at no charge. The proposed bill would extend the grade of eligibility to eighth grade in schools that choose to partake in the program.

The bill would authorize an annual amount of money to cover the expanded grades of eligible children, but would put a cap on the amount. 

The bill passed through the Senate Education Committee Thursday, and will continue onto appropriations next. 

