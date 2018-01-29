Claymore mine found in Fountain

Quantcast

FOUNTAIN -

File: A U.S. Army Paratrooper sets up an M18 Claymore mine during Ranger Tactical Training at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 21, 2017.  (DVIDS)

The Fountain Police Department said a claymore mine found near Fountain creek on Saturday was real.

Police said someone found a suspected explosive device and brought it to the Fountain Police Department a little after 6 p.m. Saturday. That caused Fountain Police to call the CSPD Explosives Unit to assist in the investigation. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police said Fort Carson Military Police assumed the investigation. A claymore mine is packed with a layer of explosive material designed to propel small round metal projectiles towards the enemy in a large arc, or kill zone.

Officers said they searched the area where the mine was found and didn't find additional explosives. 

Fountain Police said if anyone finds a suspicious device, they should stay away from it, do not touch it and contact local law enforcement immediately. 

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact the Fort Carson Military Police at 719-526-2333. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634- STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

