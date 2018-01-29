Zip-lining into the Super Bowl

Super Bowl week in Minneapolis is kicking off with a giant zip-line over the Mississippi River.
More than a hundred feet up, and almost 800 feet across, the zip-line is not for the faint of heart.
"Oh I had an absolute ball, you know there's nothing more 'Minneapolis' than flying across the Mississippi river at 40 miles an hour," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
Tickets for the zip-line have sold out, as some 10,000 people have already signed up to take the ride across the Mississippi.
It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.
Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon.
Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out. The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.
