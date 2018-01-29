Quantcast

Trump's State of the Union guests include welder, parents of gang victims

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's guests for his State of the Union speech include an Ohio welder who has benefited from his tax overhaul and the parents of two Long Island teenagers who were believed to be killed by MS-13 gang members.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says his other guests for Tuesday's address will be Americans who have battled wildfires in California and flooding in Texas, as well as a soldier who re-enlisted to fight against the Islamic State group after losing his legs and going blind from a roadside bomb.

The guests will be seated in the box of first lady Melania Trump.

The president's address to Congress last year took an emotional turn when he introduced the widow of a Navy SEAL killed in a raid in Yemen.

