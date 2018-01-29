Sheriff's deputies arrest wanted man and find stolen handgun in car

Quantcast

PUEBLO COUNTY -

Pueblo County Sheriff's deputies were arresting a 32-year old wanted man when they found a stolen handgun early Monday. 

Police said around 2:25 a.m., a Sheriff's Sergeant was patrolling the area of westbound US 50 West, east of Pueblo Blvd, when an older Honda Accord was found on the side of the road with the hazard lights on. As the deputy approached the vehicle, there was a man sleeping over the steering wheel.

The deputy called for backup when it was noticed that the car's ignition had been altered, believing the car may have been stolen. When deputies arrived on scene they blocked in the car so the driver couldn't leave the area, and verbally order him out of the car, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

He was then placed in handcuffs, but was unable to provide identification or proof of ownership of the car. Deputies discovered the car was registered to someone from Buena Vista, but hadn't been reported stolen.

The man was later identified as David Roy Cole of Salida, after giving a false name. He had an active warrant from Chaffee County, deputies then found a handgun sticking out between the driver seat and center console of the car.

Police say the gun was stolen out of Pueblo. 

Cole was arrested for the active warrant, Possession of a Handgun by a Previous Offender, Criminal Impersonation and Theft. 

