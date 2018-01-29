Girl scout cookies go on sale next month in Colorado

It's happening! Girl scout cookies will go on sale in Colorado starting February 4.

All cookie flavor favorites will be available for sale including the most popular cookie to launch in 100 years, the S'mores cookie. Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-Si-Dos, Savannah Smiles, and gluten free Toffee-Tastic cookies will on sale across Colorado through March 11.

According to Girl Scouts of Colorado, gluten free cookies will sell for $5 a package and all others will sell for $4 a package. But there limited amounts of S'mores and gluten free cookies, so stock up!

The cookies will be available online, door-to-door and in front of major stores. The Digital Cookie program reportedly sold nearly 400,000 packages to friends and family across the country last year, and this year even more girl scouts are expected to participate.

To purchase cookies online, you must get an invitation from a girl scout's personal website. Each purchase of the delicious cookies supports girls in developing five lifelong skills, "goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics."

Girl Scout says it's mission is to "make the world a better place." Girl scouts honor non-profit organizations, food banks, military, and uniformed personnel as they are such an important part of the community and through the Girl Scouts Hometown Heroes/Gift of Caring program.

The program allows customers to purchase cookies and donate to Girl Scouts' heroes, which teaches each girl scout about careers in public service and helping with service projects. Girl Scouts of Colorado says the 2018 goal for Hometown Heroes/Gift of Caring program is 200,000 packages.

If you are on the hunt for cookies, you can use the "cookie locator" online or the mobile app to search for booth sale locations.

Visit girlscoutsofcolroado.org for more info. For nutrition facts and ingredients of each cookie variety, please visit http://www.littlebrowniebakers.com.