Two arrested in Fort Collins shooting death

The Latest on shooting investigation in Fort Collins (all times local):



11:50 a.m.



Two people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man at an apartment complex in northern Colorado.



Fort Collins police say the two suspects were in a physical fight with the man which led to his death. They were both arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and aggravated robbery.



Police spokeswoman Kate Kimble says the man was found in a parking lot after officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday at around 10:30 p.m.



____



9:40 a.m.



Police in Fort Collins are investigating the death of a man whose body was found after a reported shooting.



Police spokeswoman Kate Kimble says officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday at around 10:30 p.m. and found the man in an outdoor parking area.



Photos from the Coloradoan show that the investigation is happening at an apartment complex in the southwest part of the city.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)