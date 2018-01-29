Colorado legislators considering paid leave program for employees

Colorado data has revealed the serious and growing need for a national paid family and medical leave plan to cover all working people in the state.

An analysis of state demographic data was done by the National Partnership for Women and Families, showing that most working people in the US do not have paid family leave through their jobs. According to a release, unpaid leave under the Federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) is unavailable for 64 percent of working people in Colorado.

This issue has launched a series of nationwide activities marking the 25th anniversary of FMLA next Monday. Many workers, advocates, lawmakers and businesses will join to share the law's progress and recognize the need for a national paid family and medical leave policy.

The National Partnership says business and lawmakers hope this will advance towards a more fair and family friendly workplace.

The analysis specifically in Colorado has shown the deficiency of policymakers and the private sector in guaranteeing paid family medical leave, which has caused people to experience a struggle between their jobs and their families. Some data results have shown the consequences for the "economic well-being" of families who are unable to hold jobs due to providing or receiving medical care without a paid leave program.

In 69 percent of Colorado households with children – nearly 840,000 homes – all parents hold jobs;

In Colorado, 73 percent of Black mothers, 53 percent of Latina mothers and 48 percent of white mothers are key breadwinners for their families;

In less than 15 years, the share of Colorado’s population age 65 and older will grow by nearly one-third;

Three people die every day from drug overdoses in Colorado;

In Colorado, there is a 15-percentage point gap in labor force participation between men and women; and

A national paid leave plan would reduce the number of working families in Colorado facing significant economic insecurity when they need to take family and medical leave by 83 percent.

“Twenty-five years after the FMLA was signed into law, it is past time to take the next step by ensuring paid leave for all working people,” said Debra L. Ness, president of the National Partnership, which drafted and led the fight for the FMLA. “The FMLA has transformed our workplaces and culture in tremendously positive ways, but these data show that unpaid leave is inaccessible for too many people. Working people and families are caught between the demands of their jobs and their families, and as a result, our economy and businesses are not reaching their full potential.”

The national FMLA guarantees just unpaid leave, which is not accessible to most workers in Colorado, according to the National Partnership for Woman and Families. Only 15 percent of workers in the US have an actual paid leave program through their employees.

Colorado legislators are considering a paid leave program for the state. The current leading federal program is the Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act (FAMILY), which would create a national insurance program that would allow workers to take up to 12 weeks of leave for serious family or medical reasons.

Workers would be able to earn 66 percent of their paycheck each month while on leave.

According to a release, a program like this could reduce 83 percent of the number of local families facing monetary uncertainty when they need time to care for family members or themselves.

For the full state analysis done by the National Partnership for Women and Families click here. For more information on the Family and Medical Leave Act, click on the link provided: http://www.nationalpartnership.org/research-library/work-family/paid-leave/family-act-fact-sheet.pdf.