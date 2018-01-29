Quantcast

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
(NBC News) -

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepped down Monday as the agency’s No. 2, multiple sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until he is eligible to retire with full benefits in mid-March, the sources said.

One source familiar said McCabe was exercising his retirement eligibility and characterized McCabe’s decision as "stepping aside."

Play

McCabe has been at the center of ongoing tensions between the White House and the FBI and has reportedly been under pressure to quit from President Donald Trump, whose campaign is being investigated for possible collusion with Russia.

A long career servant, McCabe had served at the FBI his entire career, since 1996, under former directors Robert Mueller and Comey.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-01-29 05:27:20 GMT

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

  • It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    It's been 150-years since the last Super Blue Blood Lunar Eclipse Moon

    Monday, January 29 2018 10:13 AM EST2018-01-29 15:13:01 GMT

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

    Get the coffee on early Wednesday morning and get ready for a spectacular show..brought to you by the moon. 

  • New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-01-28 16:29:48 GMT
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?