Another Mainly Dry Week, Drought Worsens For Colorado

As most of you know... we're in a drought. We have just come off the 6th driest December on record for Colorado Springs with January only yielding 1.7" of snow for the city. The newest drought monitor, updated a few days ago on January 25th, shows that only 0.59% of the state is drought free. That means nearly 100% of Colorado is experiencing at least some sort of abnormally dry condition to a drought! The areas in the lighter tan, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, are areas under a moderate drought. That number is now up to 75%. The darker orange colors are areas under a severe drought, with that number now at 29.21%.

Here's a look at what last year's drought situation was at this time:

Can you guess the difference because the ski resorts still can! Last year we started seeing very large snows in the mountains and that kept nearly the entire western half of Colorado drought free. Colorado Springs and Pueblo are in roughly the same shape they are right now, except that the moderate drought is currently covering more of the plains.

Looking at Snowtel Data provided by the USDA, we are really hurting in the mountains this year for snow pack. Snowtel data looks at the snow packs and shows where the river basic would be if all the snow melted. You're looking for everything to read 100% with anything below that considered below normal snow pack and water levels.

