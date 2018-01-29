Cessna flips after emergency landing on Long Island Beach

A small plane flipped in the sand after making an emergency landing on Robert Moses State Park beach on Long Island Monday morning, authorities say.

The Cessna 172 landed on the beach in Babylon just after 9:15 a.m. New York State Parks spokesman George Gorman says the plane landed right side up but the wind flipped the plane over.

Officials say an instructor and two junior teen pilots were on board the plane, which had flown out of Republic Airport.

One of the students was flying when there was a mechanical issue, and the instructor took over and landed the plane on the beach. The two students were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, and the instructor remained on site to speak to investigators.