Ellicott Schools lock out lifted, student detained for interference with campus

The Lock Out status is now lifted at all campuses in Ellicott School District 22, following a threat made on social media to "Shoot up the School."

While the district and the sheriff's office says the threat was not credible, they went into precautionary security measures during the investigation.

The district said investigators contacted the family immediately after hearing about the post on social media made around 9 p.m. Sunday.

El Paso County Sheriff's Department says a student is facing charges in the incident for interference of faculty, staff and students.

The lock out was announced to parents around 8:00 a.m. then lifted at 8:45 a.m.