Quantcast

Construction to cause long delays on Academy Blvd. - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Construction to cause long delays on Academy Blvd.

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
File photo File photo
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Beginning today, the right lane of southbound Academy Boulevard will be closed from south of York Road to the bridge over Cottonwood Creek.  The closure is necessary for utility relocation and will be in place for approximately five weeks.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the left lane of northbound Academy Boulevard will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. for utility and median work.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternative routes.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-01-29 05:27:20 GMT

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

  • New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-01-28 16:29:48 GMT
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...

  • Garage fire causes minor damage to home in Colorado Springs

    Garage fire causes minor damage to home in Colorado Springs

    Sunday, January 28 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-29 03:32:23 GMT

    Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out.  The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.

    Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out.  The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?