First Alert 5 Forecast: Mild Today and GORGEOUS Tomorrow!

The forecast is looking and feeling beautiful for a lot of this week, with today and tomorrow in particular looking top tier!

Today's Forecast:

A broad ridge of high pressure aided by the jet stream will help promote very mild and warm weather for both today and tomorrow. We'll see partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, and while that can sometimes help to cool the temps, today we should still have enough juice to get those temperatures moving into the 50s! Highs across Colorado Springs will hit 55 this afternoon but Pueblo should grab a few more degrees with a high of 58. The winds will be light today and tonight but tomorrow we'll step up both the breeze and the temps.

Very Warm Tomorrow:

Highs Tuesday will warm well above average and honestly not that far from record breaking for much of the area! Highs in the Springs will warm to 67 degrees tomorrow and Pueblo will be 72! The only thing that could limit temperatures tomorrow would be some cloud cover, but westerly down slope winds should be enough to help boost us to those warm numbers.

The rest of the week wobbles around with highs cooling a bit for Wednesday back into the 50s and low 60s and then a stronger cold front knocking 40s into the forecast Thursday. There are no rain and snow chances this week and with a few days showing high fire danger, we'll all need to be careful when we're outside with anything that can spark a flame.