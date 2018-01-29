Quantcast

Panera recalls cream cheese from all U.S. stores over Listeria fears

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO -

Panera Bread, the soup-and-sandwiches restaurant chain says it's recalling all cream cheese products sold in its U.S. cafes over possible Listeria contamination.

The bakery-cafe chain went ahead with the recall after samples of one type of 2-ounce cream cheese from a single production day tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

"The safety of our guests and associates is paramount," said Blaine Hurt, Panera's president and chief executive. "Our intent is to go above and beyond for our guests. You should expect nothing less from Panera."

Listeria can cause life-threatening infections in young children, frail or elderly people and people with fragile immune systems. Healthy people can come down with fevers or diarrhea, and pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

