Report of suspicious package at San Luis Valley Regional Airport unfounded

All operations at the San Luis Valley Regional Airport are back to normal today after the report of a suspicious package halted operations at the airport for hours on Sunday. The report turned out to be unfounded.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, the Colorado State Patrol got a phone call at 11:15 a.m. from a person who said they were at the airport and there was a bomb there.

Several agencies responded, and the local police and fire departments conferred with Pueblo Police Department's bomb squad to clear the buildings. Officers also worked with Transportation Security Administration agents to evacuate the buildings and secure the area.

It was determined there were no suspicious packages or items after the Alamosa Police Department and fire department cleared the buildings.

An inbound flight to Alamosa was diverted to the Monte Vista Airport and landed safely there during the search.

Once cleared, the incident was turned over to the TSA staff. A person of interest has been identified and is being sought.