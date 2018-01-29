Free tax help available in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Tax filing season is finally here! Today, is the first day the IRS will begin accepting 2017 returns.This year hundreds of people in the community will have the chance to get their taxes done for free. If your household income is under $54,000 you qualify for free assistance.

IRS certified accounting students at Pikes Peak Community College will prepare and file your taxes free of charge. The service starts this Saturday at the Centennial campus but you must make an appointment!

Just dial 719-502-4TAX (719-502-4829) or email TaxHelpCO@ppcc.edu to get it scheduled! Not sure what you need to bring? Click here.

Last year, PPCC helped file over 600 families tax returns, and they hope to break that record this year.

United Way in Colorado Springs and Pueblo are also offering free tax assistance for families making $54,000 or less.

In Pueblo, you don't even need to schedule an appointment. For details click here.

Pikes Peak United Way is also offering free tax assistance. Call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment.

The deadline to file those taxes this year is April 17th.