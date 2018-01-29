Free tax help available in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Tax filing season is finally here! Today, is the first day the IRS will begin accepting 2017 returns.This year hundreds of people in the community will have the chance to get their taxes done for free. If your household income is under $54,000 you qualify for free assistance.
IRS certified accounting students at Pikes Peak Community College will prepare and file your taxes free of charge. The service starts this Saturday at the Centennial campus but you must make an appointment!
Just dial 719-502-4TAX (719-502-4829) or email TaxHelpCO@ppcc.edu to get it scheduled! Not sure what you need to bring? Click here.
Last year, PPCC helped file over 600 families tax returns, and they hope to break that record this year.
United Way in Colorado Springs and Pueblo are also offering free tax assistance for families making $54,000 or less.
In Pueblo, you don't even need to schedule an appointment. For details click here.
Pikes Peak United Way is also offering free tax assistance. Call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment.
The deadline to file those taxes this year is April 17th.
It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.
A driver led multiple agencies on a number of chases through southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night. El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado Springs Police started on the chase around 7:40 p.m. Agencies lost the vehicle, but were able to locate the fleeing driver at a home on Pinnacle Drive around 2:17 a.m.
Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out. The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.
