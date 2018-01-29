Quantcast

Free tax help available in Colorado Springs and Pueblo - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Free tax help available in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Tax filing season is finally here! Today, is the first day the IRS will begin accepting 2017 returns.This year hundreds of people in the community will have the chance to get their taxes done for free. If your household income is under $54,000 you qualify for free assistance.

IRS certified accounting students at Pikes Peak Community College will prepare and file your taxes free of charge. The service starts this Saturday at the Centennial campus but you must make an appointment! 

Just dial 719-502-4TAX (719-502-4829) or email TaxHelpCO@ppcc.edu to get it scheduled! Not sure what you need to bring? Click here.

Last year, PPCC helped file over 600 families tax returns, and they hope to break that record this year. 

United Way in Colorado Springs and Pueblo are also offering free tax assistance for families making $54,000 or less.

In Pueblo, you don't even need to schedule an appointment. For details click here.

Pikes Peak United Way is also offering free tax assistance. Call 2-1-1 to schedule an appointment. 

The deadline to file those taxes this year is April 17th.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

    Monday, January 29 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-01-29 05:27:20 GMT

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

    It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity. Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production.

  • New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-01-28 16:29:48 GMT
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...

  • Authorities arrest man after multiple pursuits in Colorado Springs

    Authorities arrest man after multiple pursuits in Colorado Springs

    Sunday, January 28 2018 7:55 PM EST2018-01-29 00:55:28 GMT

    A driver led multiple agencies on a number of chases through southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night.  El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado Springs Police started on the chase around 7:40 p.m. Agencies lost the vehicle, but were able to locate the fleeing driver at a home on Pinnacle Drive around 2:17 a.m. 

    A driver led multiple agencies on a number of chases through southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night.  El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado Springs Police started on the chase around 7:40 p.m. Agencies lost the vehicle, but were able to locate the fleeing driver at a home on Pinnacle Drive around 2:17 a.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?