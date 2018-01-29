Colorado Ghostbusters filming movie scenes in Pueblo

It's an old fire house in Pueblo, long-rumored to be a haven for paranormal activity.

Mesa Fire Station No. 3 reopened its doors Sunday, this time as part of a movie production. The crew behind "Ghostbusters: Open for Business" was filming scenes for the upcoming film at the old fire house.

The Colorado Ghostbusters were looking to share their appreciation for the Ghostbusters franchise with others. Their film is already almost two years in the making — a spin on the classic science fiction film with a Colorado feel.