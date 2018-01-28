Quantcast

Former Rockies pitcher dies in Venezuela amid lack of medication - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Former Rockies pitcher dies in Venezuela amid lack of medication

Posted: Updated:
CIUDAD BOLIVAR, Venezuela (AP) -

A former Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins pitcher died in his native Venezuela of pneumonia that baseball colleagues say was made worse by medicine shortages in the crisis-wracked nation.

Marcos Carvajal pitched for the Rockies in 2005 and briefly for the Marlins two seasons later. He later returned to Venezuela and played for a team in his hometown of Ciudad Bolivar and at the time of his death was working as a youth coach in Bolivar state.

Alejandro Castillejo, president of the state's baseball association, told The Associated Press on Saturday that Carvajal checked himself into a hospital in December suffering from a respiratory illness. He said the former pitcher's family had to scramble to find antibiotics that have all but disappeared from the shelves of Venezuela.

Eventually the drugs were sent from abroad and Carvajal returned to the home he shared with his siblings and grandparents. But his boss said he grew alarmed when Carvajal didn't return to work as expected after the Christmas holiday.

"We were calling him but he wouldn't tell us what was happening," Castillejo said. "We assume he was depressed by the situation, his illness and especially the high cost of the medicine."

Carvajal was rushed to the hospital Monday suffering from a relapse and died a day later, Castillejo said. He was 34.

Oil-rich Venezuela is mired in a crushing economic crisis marked by four-digit inflation and an economic contraction deeper than the one in the U.S. during the 1930s Great Depression.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-01-28 16:29:48 GMT
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...

  • Chase leads police to a home in southeast Colorado Springs

    Chase leads police to a home in southeast Colorado Springs

    Sunday, January 28 2018 5:43 AM EST2018-01-28 10:43:58 GMT

    El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase. 

    El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase. 

  • Flu season takes deadly toll

    Flu season takes deadly toll

    Saturday, January 27 2018 6:05 PM EST2018-01-27 23:05:24 GMT

    Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season. 

    Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?