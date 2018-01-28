Garage fire causes minor damage to home in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out.
The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.
CSFD said the fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to any part of the house. There is minor damage to the garage.
The current residents are renters, CSFD said the homeowners are out of town. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
