Garage fire causes minor damage to home in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Fire crews were working a structure fire at a residence, but the fire is now out. 

The fire was at 1473 Solitaire Street, and all residents were safely out of the house, according to CSFD.

CSFD said the fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to any part of the house. There is minor damage to the garage. 

The current residents are renters, CSFD said the homeowners are out of town. There were no reported injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

