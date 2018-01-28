Quantcast

Fitness devices can provide locations of soldiers

WASHINGTON (AP) -

An interactive map found online can show the locations and activities of people who use fitness devices such as Fitbit, raising security concerns about soldiers who are at U.S. military bases in sensitive areas.
  
The Global Heat Map, published by the GPS tracking company Strava, uses satellite information to map the locations and movements of subscribers to the company's fitness service over a two-year period, by illuminating areas of activity. That from a report Sunday in The Washington Post.
  
The map is not live, but shows a pattern of accumulated activity between 2015 and September 2017.
  
In war zones and deserts in countries such as Iraq and Syria, the heat map becomes almost entirely dark - except for scattered evidence of activity. Military officials are looking into the situation.

