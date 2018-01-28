Fitness devices can provide locations of soldiers

An interactive map found online can show the locations and activities of people who use fitness devices such as Fitbit, raising security concerns about soldiers who are at U.S. military bases in sensitive areas.
The Global Heat Map, published by the GPS tracking company Strava, uses satellite information to map the locations and movements of subscribers to the company's fitness service over a two-year period, by illuminating areas of activity. That from a report Sunday in The Washington Post.
The map is not live, but shows a pattern of accumulated activity between 2015 and September 2017.
In war zones and deserts in countries such as Iraq and Syria, the heat map becomes almost entirely dark - except for scattered evidence of activity. Military officials are looking into the situation.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
