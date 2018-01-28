Authorities arrest man after multiple pursuits in Colorado Springs

A driver led multiple agencies on a number of chases through southeast Colorado Springs Saturday night.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and Colorado Springs Police started on the chase around 7:40 p.m. Agencies lost the vehicle, but were able to locate the fleeing driver at a home on Pinnacle Drive around 2:17 a.m.
Authorities were able to get inside and arrest 29-year old Angel Silva without incident.
Deputies have not said how the pursuit started.
Silva was taken into custody and is now facing charges of Kidnapping, Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Vehicular Eluding and Reckless Driving.
