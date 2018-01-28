US Figure Skating offers support for families of athletes

The US Figure Skating Team is ready for the upcoming Olympic games in Pyeonchang, South Korea, but with a little different type of support.

The US Team understands the importance of an athlete's family, and taking care of them is a big priority for the team.

Our News 5 Bill Folsom was able to get an inside look at the support for these Olympic athletes, and their families.

Getting into the Olympics is hard enough, requiring years of dedicated training. The achievement typically happens with major support from family, which is why athletes want their families there.

That is where the US Figure Skating Team steps in, as it has discovered having athlete's families present can enhance the athlete's performance.

Peggy Flemming is a figure skating legend, who took her Olympic gold nearly 50 years ago. She offers perspective on Olympic competition, saying the pressure is like no other competition.

"It's hard. The level of nerves at the Olympics are so different than a world championship or a national, but you just have to keep your cool," said Flemming.

This is part of the reason Pre-Olympic preps at US Figure Skating have included a major fundraiser. A custom design on pins and t-shirts reads the word "together" in Korean lettering. A campaign asking fans for a hundred dollar donation in support of helping bring families and athletes "together" during the Olympics.

This is to help defer the cost for families who want to be at the Olympics.

"Through this program, we're going to give all 14 of our Olympic athletes 75-hundred dollars to give to their families to gt them over to PyeongChang," said Ramsey Baker, Chief Marketing Officer of the US Figure Skating Team.

Footing the bill for family is more than a nice gesture. Research shows athletes want and may even need family and friends with them, but can sometimes be distracted when they feel as though they need to be a host or travel planner.

"What do I do for my family? Where are they going to stay? How are they going to get from the hotel to the venue? That's something we take care of," Baker explained that's something the team takes on.

Behind the scenes there is so much going on to make sure athletes are at their peak and focused on the competition. Like making sure families are handled, food is customized for individuals, advance teams have even checked out mattresses in rooms at the athletes village. " We have you know special mattress pads to make sure they're comfortable, because the beds over there are hard," said Mitch Moyer of US Figure Skating Athlete High Performance.

US Figure Skating takes care of so many moving parts, so athletes have nothing to worry about except arguably the most important competition of their life.

Several dozen US Figure Skating staff members will spend a month or more in South Korea as support for athletes.