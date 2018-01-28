Squirrel caught on camera stealing pastry

A driver was cruising through an Aurora neighborhood Saturday and saw a sight that no one would believe if he didn't catch it on camera.

A squirrel with a serious sweet tooth.

The bushy-tailed rodent was seen carrying a huge danish, almost the size of himself. But as he escapes with the delicious treat, a bigger squirrel comes in with an even bigger craving.

The chase for the dessert continued as the other squirrel ran away with the pastry.

One can only hope they shared.