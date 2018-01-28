Sunday Evening Weather; It only gets better...

Quantcast

The story is entirely about one weather feature...High Pressure. This fair-weather-maker is the dominant weather feature from here to the West Coast, and as it closes in Monday, will keep the sunny/clear skies coming, winds light, and temperatures chilly by night and warm-er by day. Come Tuesday, as the High begins to be dislodged, winds will pick up a lot, but the highs will skyrocket towards records, but most likely, we will not get there, because they are just too warm. (71F in the Springs, and 76F in Pueblo.) Our next chance for snow was Thursday, but that is now dimming...and next Sunday becomes our best chance now.

For the Springs...clear tonight, cold, low around 20-22F. Mainly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday near 55F, and Tuesday, near 68! Windy for Tuesday.

For Pueblo and vicinity...clear tonight, low in upper teens again. Sunny through Tuesday, highs near 57F Monday and 72F Tuesday! Windy for Tuesday.

For the Plains...clear and cold tonight, 18F. Sunny both Monday and Tuesday, 58 and 70 respectively. Windy Tuesday.

For Woodland Park...mostly clear tonight, 16F. Mostly sunny Monday, 48. Mostly sunny and windy Tuesday...58.

