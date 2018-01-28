Loveland Ski Area hosts over 60 'Team Red White and Blue' Veterans

Over 60 'Team Red White and Blue' Veterans were on the slopes at Loveland Ski Area to kick off the 2018 'Eagles Over Loveland' season Saturday.
Team Red White and Blue is a non-profit veterans organization that aims to "enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity."
The event brought together veterans, their families and community supporters united on the slopes. Team Red White and Blue has nearly 100,000 members world-wide, with over 2,000 here in Colorado.
The organizations purpose is to engage it's members in meaningful experiences both as a team and a community, to help enhance each members purpose in life and self-identity.
Team Red White and Blue will be back at Loveland on February 10, and March 24. The public is welcome to join and bring an American Flag to ski with the team!
For more information on Team RWB, visit their website at : https://www.teamrwb.org/.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
