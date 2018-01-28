Loveland Ski Area hosts over 60 'Team Red White and Blue' Veterans

Over 60 'Team Red White and Blue' Veterans were on the slopes at Loveland Ski Area to kick off the 2018 'Eagles Over Loveland' season Saturday.

Team Red White and Blue is a non-profit veterans organization that aims to "enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity."

The event brought together veterans, their families and community supporters united on the slopes. Team Red White and Blue has nearly 100,000 members world-wide, with over 2,000 here in Colorado.

The organizations purpose is to engage it's members in meaningful experiences both as a team and a community, to help enhance each members purpose in life and self-identity.

Team Red White and Blue will be back at Loveland on February 10, and March 24. The public is welcome to join and bring an American Flag to ski with the team!

For more information on Team RWB, visit their website at : https://www.teamrwb.org/.