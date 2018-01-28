2 men dead, 1 woman critically injured in Denver shooting

Police in Denver say two men are dead and a third person is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday.
One man died at the scene of the shooting and the second one died after being taken the hospital. Police say a woman with critical injuries was also taken to the hospital.
The shooting happened in the southeastern part of the city on Leetsdale Drive, a major street lined with stores and businesses.
Police haven't released any details about what led up to the shooting.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.