Quantcast

2 men dead, 1 woman critically injured in Denver shooting - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

2 men dead, 1 woman critically injured in Denver shooting

Posted: Updated:
DENVER (AP) -

Police in Denver say two men are dead and a third person is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday.
  
One man died at the scene of the shooting and the second one died after being taken the hospital. Police say a woman with critical injuries was also taken to the hospital.
  
The shooting happened in the southeastern part of the city on Leetsdale Drive, a major street lined with stores and businesses.
  
Police haven't released any details about what led up to the shooting.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    New Mexico holds hundreds of inmates past their release date

    Sunday, January 28 2018 11:29 AM EST2018-01-28 16:29:48 GMT
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...
     Joleen Valencia resisted the temptation to count her days to freedom, knowing that tracking the time only worsened the anxiety of serving a two-year drug-trafficking sentence inside a New Mexico prison. After her sentence started in the spring of 2015, she wanted nothing more than to return to her family’s home amid mesas on a reservation north of Albuquerque and stay clean after recovering from a heroin addiction. Especially after her mother died and granddaughter had be...

  • Chase leads police to a home in southeast Colorado Springs

    Chase leads police to a home in southeast Colorado Springs

    Sunday, January 28 2018 5:43 AM EST2018-01-28 10:43:58 GMT

    El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase. 

    El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase. 

  • Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

    Sports Fanatic stores to close, owner blames Broncos and NFL players

    Saturday, January 27 2018 12:30 AM EST2018-01-27 05:30:22 GMT
    Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic inside Pueblo storeSports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic inside Pueblo store

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?