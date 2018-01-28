2018 Grammy Awards Preview

The 2018 Grammys air tonight on CBS at 5:30 MT.

The show was moved up this year to avoid competing with this year's Winter Olympics.

For the second year in a row, the show will be hosted by James Corden.

Here's what else you might wanna know about music's biggest night:

Scheduled performers:

U2

Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris

Sting

Eric Church, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne

Sam Smith

Elton John and Miley Cyrus

Pink

Childish Gambino

Lady Gaga

Kendrick Lamar

Ben Platt

Little Big Town

Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Sza

Kesha, Camilla Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels, Cyndi Lauper

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid

DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

The big four award nominees:

Album of the Year

Bruno Mars - "24K Magic"

JayZ - "4:44"

Lorde - "Melodrama"

Childish Gambino - "Awaken My Love"

Kendrick Lamar - "Damn"

Song of the Year

Julia Michaels - "Issues"

JayZ - "4:44"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee w/ Justin Bieber - "Despacito"

Bruno Mars - "That's What I Like"

Logic ft. Khalid and Alessia Cara - "1-800-273-8255"

Best New Artist

Khalid

Alessia Cara

Lil Uzi Vert

Sza

Julia Michaels

Record of the Year