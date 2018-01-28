Quantcast

2018 Grammy Awards Preview

Written By Tyler Dumas
NEW YORK -

The 2018 Grammys air tonight on CBS at 5:30 MT. 

The show was moved up this year to avoid competing with this year's Winter Olympics.

For the second year in a row, the show will be hosted by James Corden. 

Here's what else you might wanna know about music's biggest night:

Scheduled performers:

  • U2
  • Chris Stapleton and Emmylou Harris
  • Sting
  • Eric Church, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne
  • Sam Smith
  • Elton John and Miley Cyrus
  • Pink
  • Childish Gambino
  • Lady Gaga
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Ben Platt
  • Little Big Town
  • Bruno Mars and Cardi B
  • Sza
  • Kesha, Camilla Cabello, Andra Day, Julia Michaels, Cyndi Lauper
  • Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid
  • DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
  • Louis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

The big four award nominees:

Album of the Year

  • Bruno Mars - "24K Magic"
  • JayZ - "4:44"
  • Lorde - "Melodrama"
  • Childish Gambino - "Awaken My Love"
  • Kendrick Lamar - "Damn"

Song of the Year

  • Julia Michaels - "Issues"
  • JayZ - "4:44"
  • Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee w/ Justin Bieber - "Despacito"
  • Bruno Mars - "That's What I Like"
  • Logic ft. Khalid and Alessia Cara - "1-800-273-8255"

Best New Artist

  • Khalid
  • Alessia Cara
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Sza
  • Julia Michaels

Record of the Year

  • Kendrick Lamar - "Humble"
  • JayZ - "The Story of O.J."
  • Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee w/ Justin Bieber - "Despacito"
  • Bruno Mars - "24K Magic"
  • Childish Gambino - "Redbone"
