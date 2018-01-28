2018 Grammy Awards Preview

The 2018 Grammys air tonight on CBS at 5:30 MT.
The show was moved up this year to avoid competing with this year's Winter Olympics.
For the second year in a row, the show will be hosted by James Corden.
Here's what else you might wanna know about music's biggest night:
Scheduled performers:
The big four award nominees:
Album of the Year
Song of the Year
Best New Artist
Record of the Year
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.
