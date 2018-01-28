Former chairman of Colorado GOP sentenced for voter fraud

The former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party was sentenced to four years of probation and 300 hours of community service for voter fraud.
Steve Curtis blamed a "major diabetic episode" for causing him to vote his ex-wife's absentee ballot in October 2016.
Curtis, 57, told District Judge Julie Hoskins Friday it was "a customary thing" for him to fill out his wife's ballot and he didn't know it was illegal, but he said he didn't remember doing it.
The Greeley Tribune reports Hoskins said she didn't "believe for a second" medical issues had anything to do with him voting the ballot, signing it and mailing it.
Curtis' ex-wife learned her ballot had been cast when she called the clerk's office to see how she could vote.
El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase.
A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players. Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business. "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...
Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season.
A 76-year-old Colorado woman led Wyoming police on an interstate highway pursuit that exceeded 100 mph at times before her vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the incident started about 12:25 p.m.
