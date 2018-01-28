5 killed in shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

Quantcast

PENNSYLVANIA (AP) -

Five people were found dead early Sunday at a car wash in suburban Pennsylvania and police say they have no motive yet for the shooting.

The shooting at Ed’s Car Wash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh. The victims were identified as three men and two women, but their names and further information about them was not immediately disclosed. One person was injured.

Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died at a hospital, according to a state trooper. He said two of the victims were found inside a pickup truck and two others were found outside in the car wash’s parking lot.

An injured person was taken to a hospital, but it’s not clear if that person was shot, state police said. Further information about that person was not released.

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found.

Three vehicles were towed from the location. Two were pickup trucks — including the one that two of the victims were found in — and the other was a sedan.

    El Paso County sheriff's deputies and the Colorado Springs police arrested a suspect that led them on an hour long chase. 

    A local sports store is closing and the owner is pointing the finger at the Broncos and NFL players.  Sports Fanatic Owner Frank Fabjancic says sales really started to decline after protests this past fall. A lot of customers stopped buying merchandise after players started to kneel during the National Anthem. He says that is forcing him to close up shop in Pueblo and Colorado Springs after 17 years in business.  "A lot of tears shed. I've never cried this many tears ...

    Flu is now widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died as a result of the virus so far this season. 

